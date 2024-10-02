Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 906,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,907,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research firms recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $596.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $31,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,365 shares in the company, valued at $506,691.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 17,388 shares of company stock worth $107,072 over the last 90 days. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Annexon by 78.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter worth about $72,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

