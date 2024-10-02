Anthony Casalena Sells 38,900 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 38,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $1,805,738.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,229,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,092,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Anthony Casalena sold 145,182 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $6,726,282.06.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Anthony Casalena sold 38,466 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $1,740,971.16.

On Thursday, August 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 68,659 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $3,033,354.62.

On Monday, July 15th, Anthony Casalena sold 59,882 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,621,633.96.

SQSP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 562,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,621. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -928.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.62. Squarespace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.04.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 185.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,828.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

