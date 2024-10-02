Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Trading Down 3.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.41. 228,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,417,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 9,692,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,288 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.