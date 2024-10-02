AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.08

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.08 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.44). AO World shares last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.50), with a volume of 352,262 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.67) to GBX 150 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.61) price objective on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The firm has a market cap of £635.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,810.00, a PEG ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 109.08.

In related news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £2,340,000 ($3,130,016.05). 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

