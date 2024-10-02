Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.76

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $27.08, with a volume of 121738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLS

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The business had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 299.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.