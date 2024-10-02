Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.76.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. 1,366,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,331. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $135.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200 day moving average of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.