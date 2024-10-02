AQR Capital Management LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,667 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of NMI worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NMI by 24,500.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NMI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NMI news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

