AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 77.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 155,387 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $111.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $111.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day moving average of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.