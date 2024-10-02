Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.75 Per Share

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Arcontech Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Arcontech Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON:ARC opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,532.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 103.30. Arcontech Group has a 52-week low of GBX 75.35 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.90 ($1.80).
About Arcontech Group
