Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.83. 689,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,456,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Capital by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

