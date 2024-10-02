Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Gap Down to $11.76

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $11.33. Arhaus shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 221,727 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Arhaus from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $19.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Arhaus Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

