Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Performance
Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.01.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
