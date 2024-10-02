Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

Ark Restaurants stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants makes up approximately 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. CM Management LLC owned 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

