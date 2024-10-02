Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Arko were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arko by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Arko by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arko by 14.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Arko in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Arko Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $798.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko Dividend Announcement

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 0.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arko from $5.00 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARKO

Arko Profile

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.