Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.05

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.05 and last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 146872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.97.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$832.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,565.00. In other news, Director Salim Manji acquired 6,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.93 per share, with a total value of C$47,565.00. Also, Director Mazhar H. (Mike) Shaikh acquired 2,600 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,390.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,100 shares of company stock worth $119,580. Insiders own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

