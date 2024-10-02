Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $370,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000.

NYSEARCA:GBTC opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.79.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

