Ascent Group LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 63.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMEE opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

