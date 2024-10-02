Ascent Group LLC Buys 107 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 892.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1,270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.17.

NYSE SAP opened at $225.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average is $200.49. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $127.30 and a fifty-two week high of $231.13.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

