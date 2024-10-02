Ascent Group LLC Grows Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

