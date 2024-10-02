Ascent Group LLC Has $376,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $125.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average of $118.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

