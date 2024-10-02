Ascent Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $259.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

