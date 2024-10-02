Ascent Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.