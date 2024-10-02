Ascent Group LLC Purchases 2,391 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBHY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of BATS:BBHY opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

