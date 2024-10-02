Ascent Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,985 GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in GoDaddy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,398 shares in the company, valued at $53,084,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,171. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 2.3 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $153.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.87. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

Read Our Latest Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.