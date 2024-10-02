Ascent Group LLC Sells 209 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.20 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $119.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

