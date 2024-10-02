Ascent Group LLC Sells 482 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHT opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.45.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Research analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

