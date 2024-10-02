Ascent Group LLC Sells 505 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.3 %

MMM opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.43.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

