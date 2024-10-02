Ascent Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

