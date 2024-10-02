Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ashland worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,483 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 94,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ashland by 33.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 429,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Ashland Trading Down 1.2 %

Ashland stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.55.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

