Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AWH stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

