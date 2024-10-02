AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,018,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $198.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.28 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.43%. Research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

