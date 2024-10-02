AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 114,965 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,018,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Price Performance
AMK opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $37.54.
AssetMark Financial Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
