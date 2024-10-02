AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 0.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.91. 4,169,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 10,602,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares in the company, valued at $16,476,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 774,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.