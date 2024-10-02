AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

AstroNova Trading Up 2.7 %

ALOT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. 12,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $101.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.55. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstroNova stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AstroNova at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.