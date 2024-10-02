Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Lowered to $41.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Hovde Group cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

AUB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 78,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,958. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.89. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth $85,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

