Atlas Salt (OTC:REMRF) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Atlas Salt Inc. (OTC:REMRF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as 0.51 and last traded at 0.51. Approximately 13,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 10,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.51.

Atlas Salt Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of 0.49 and a 200 day moving average of 0.50.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt Inc engages in the valuation, exploration, development, and production of industrial mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, nepheline, and other mineral deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

