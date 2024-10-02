Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Mary-Rose de Valladares Buys 24,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares purchased 24,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,077.05).
Atome Stock Performance
LON:ATOM remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.04) on Wednesday. 31,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,683. Atome Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of £35.04 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.20.
Atome Company Profile
