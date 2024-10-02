Atome Plc (LON:ATOM) Insider Mary-Rose de Valladares Buys 24,000 Shares

Atome Plc (LON:ATOM – Get Free Report) insider Mary-Rose de Valladares purchased 24,000 shares of Atome stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($24,077.05).

Atome Stock Performance

LON:ATOM remained flat at GBX 78 ($1.04) on Wednesday. 31,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,683. Atome Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.55 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 90 ($1.20). The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market cap of £35.04 million, a PE ratio of -650.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.20.

Atome Company Profile

Atome Plc engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was formerly known as ATOME Energy PLC and changed its name to Atome Plc in February 2024. Atome Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

