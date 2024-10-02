Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Stake Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Atomera were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Avenir Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 372,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 57,045 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 142,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 25.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 301,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atomera by 13.2% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Atomera from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Atomera Stock Performance

ATOM opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Atomera Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.19.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Atomera Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

