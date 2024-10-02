ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.03

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 391039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $736.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ATRenew by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter worth $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATRenew by 26.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 231.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 134,151 shares during the period. Finally, BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,396,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

