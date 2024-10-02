ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.03

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 391039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
ATRenew Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $736.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ATRenew Company Profile
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
See Also
