AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.3%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 4,831,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 35,942,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Get AT&T alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 66,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AT&T by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,807,000 after acquiring an additional 676,012 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 554,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.