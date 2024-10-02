Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 11,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 66,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Augusta Gold Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.19.
About Augusta Gold
Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.
