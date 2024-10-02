Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Up 8.3%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 755,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,378,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,765,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 33.8% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 1,578,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 2,487,778 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 195.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 2,275,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

