AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in AutoNation by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AN opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $197.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.75.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

