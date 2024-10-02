Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:AZI) Quiet Period Will End on October 7th

Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 7th. Autozi Internet Technology (Global) had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Autozi Internet Technology (Global)’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Stock Down 6.5 %

AZI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Autozi Internet Technology has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Get Autozi Internet Technology (Global) alerts:

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.