Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.12

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.64, with a volume of 10950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

