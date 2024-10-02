Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78. Approximately 90,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 182,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $908.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 44,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

