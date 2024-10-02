Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.41

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.41 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 111853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. Equities analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,792. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,792. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 11,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,382. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.