Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.96

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.96 and traded as low as $1.83. Aware shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 22,311 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aware in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Aware Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,667 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 41,001 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

