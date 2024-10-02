Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 32,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $257.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.69.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.12.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

