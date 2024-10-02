Axa S.A. Sells 25,764 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Axa S.A. cut its position in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,764 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Wabash National worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Wabash National by 353.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Monday.

Wabash National Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of WNC stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $823.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.33. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Wabash National had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $550.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.