Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ACLS opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

