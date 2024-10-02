Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $403.38

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $403.38 and last traded at $402.29, with a volume of 89580 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $399.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.52 and a 200 day moving average of $321.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.73, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,091 shares of company stock worth $115,706,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

